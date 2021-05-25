Saved by online lenders, businesses say they'll borrow again

Grimes is looking into online banks that provide checking and other services. Because he doesn’t handle cash in his business, all his transactions can be carried out electronically.

“I believe that there is an online bank with the services that we need,” he says.

Speed can be the difference maker for an owner in need of a loan. A traditional bank loan can take weeks between the application and the money arriving. Online lenders don’t have to comply with federal government regulations as banks do, so they can turn applications around faster, sometimes within hours.

A 2018 study by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland found owners want the relationship a traditional bank can offer — but they like the efficiency offered by online lenders. But there’s a downside to the ease and speed online lenders offer: cost.

Some online loans carry interest rates that top the 20% business credit cards can carry. Traditional business loans are likely to have rates under 10%. (This wasn’t an issue with the PPP: Congress set the rate for all loans through the program at 1%.)

Paying a higher interest rate can make sense, Carver says.

“Money is important, but time is also a big part,” he says.