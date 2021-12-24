 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
AP

Satu, orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, dies at 26

  • 0
San Diego Orangutan Dies

In a photo, date not known, provided by the San Diego Zoo is Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego. Satu, 26 died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The zoo announced Satu's death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan's cause of death is likely to be related to cancer.

 Ken Bohn - handout one time use, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, died on Wednesday. He was 26.

The zoo announced Satu's death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan's cause of death is likely to be related to cancer.

Satu had been under veterinary care for serious illness, the zoo said, but collapsed and was unable to be resuscitated.

The zoo called Satu a “much-loved ape” and “charismatic primate.” Other details were not immediately available.

Satu was born at the zoo in 1995. He sired two offspring, a male named Cinta and a female named Aisha.

“Satu was known to be patient, curious, engaging and sensitive. He will be greatly missed by the wildlife care specialists, medical team, volunteers, and guests alike,” the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo now has three orangutans, Aisha, Karen and Indah after Satu's death, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

People are also reading…

Bruno, a male orangutan at the Los Angeles Zoo, died earlier this month at 42. Native to the jungles of Indonesia and Malaysia, there are three species of orangutans, all of which are critically endangered.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News