San Francisco women stabbed amid wave of attacks on Asians

“These are horrifying, deliberate attacks on Asian residents, often elderly,” said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the area where the latest attack occurred. “We have to stop this. People need to be able to walk down the street safely and wait for a bus without fear.”

Elsewhere, a police hate crime task force in New York City was investigating a recent incident in which a 31-year-old Asian woman and her companion walking in midtown Manhattan were accosted by a woman with a hammer.

Surveillance video released by police shows the attacker saying something to the women, hitting one with the hammer and swiping at the other before leaving. Police said the woman who was struck suffered a head laceration and later told police the attacker told her to take off her mask before she was hit. No arrests have been made.

In an incident near Times Square in March, a man was seen kicking and stomping a 65-year-old Filipina woman in front of an apartment building. A parolee who had been convicted of killing his mother two decades ago was arrested.