San Francisco to strip Washington, Lincoln from school names

Feinstein's spokesman Tom Mentzer said the senator had no comment.

The committee that selected the names included Feinstein on the list because as mayor in 1984 she replaced a vandalized Confederate flag that was part of a long-standing flag display in front of City Hall. When the flag was pulled down a second time, she did not replace it.

"I want to ensure people this in no way cancels or erases history," San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez said, commenting specifically about Feinstein and the wider group as well. "But it does shift from upholding them and honoring them, and these opportunities are a great way to have that conversation about our past and have an opportunity to uplift new voices."

Lopez said the decision is timely and important and sends a strong message that goes beyond racism tied to slavery and condemns wider "racist symbols and white supremacy culture we see in our country."

For some San Francisco parents, the brush stroke was too broad.

"This is a bit of a joke. It's almost like a parody of leftist activism," said Gerald Kanapathy, a father of two young children, including a kindergartener at a San Francisco school not on the list.