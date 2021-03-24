San Francisco school board's latest crisis: Racist tweets

In the midst of the pandemic, the school board faced national criticism for a plan to rename 44 of its schools — including one named for Abraham Lincoln and another for Sen. Dianne Feinstein — that it said honored people with discriminatory legacies. The plan was subsequently put on hold after an avalanche of criticism saying the board should focus on reopening schools, which are still closed despite the city's low transmission rates, rather than renaming them. The board also bowed to complaints that its process to select which schools should be renamed was flawed.

The city of San Francisco then took the dramatic step of suing the board and the school district to force the reopening of schools. Under a plan recently negotiated with its labor unions, San Francisco plans to phase-in the reopening of elementary school classrooms in mid-April.

The board has also faced criticism for a plan to end merit-based admissions to the city’s top public high school, Lowell, and use the same lottery-based system that admits students to other high schools.