San Francisco paying $16.1 million for homeless tent camps

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is paying $16.1 million to feed and house people in tent villages as the city struggles with a swelling homeless population. But the cost worries some lawmakers.

Six tent sites dubbed “safe sleeping villages" have been set up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to shelter people who might otherwise sleep on the sidewalks.

The 262 tents currently house more than 300 people, with some vacancies. The villages also provide access to bathrooms, meals and 24-hour security, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday.

The funding is only a fraction of the more than $300 million the city spends annually on homeless services, and the average cost per night is less than what the city pays under a program to shelter homeless people in hotels, the Chronicle said.

But the tent program isn't eligible for federal reimbursement. Some lawmakers say the program is too expensive, especially when the city is facing a projected $650 million budget deficit over the next two years.