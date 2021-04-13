 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
San Diego Zoo employee bitten by venomous snake
0 comments
spotlight AP

San Diego Zoo employee bitten by venomous snake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There are more than 3,400 snake species worldwide, and they exist on every continent except Antarctica.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Zoo employee was hospitalized Monday after being bitten by a venomous snake, officials said.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon as the wildlife care specialist was caring for the African bush viper in a non-public area, the zoo said.

Snake

This 2018 file photo shows an African bush viper venomous snake at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

The staff member was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, 10 News reported.

"Although the San Diego Zoo cares for a number of venomous reptiles, incidents like this are very rare, and the snake was contained at all times with no risk of an escape," the zoo said in a statement.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer: Crowd at George Floyd arrest grew louder

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News