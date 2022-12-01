 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out inside the kitchen of a Denny's restaurant that is attached to a Flying J Travel Center near Interstate 10, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

All customers and employees safely made it out of the building, which was destroyed by the fire, San Antonio TV station KSAT reported.

The flames quickly spread from the kitchen to the rest of the building, fueled by kitchen grease and windy conditions outside, Hood said.

