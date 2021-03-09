Sally Atwater, wife of late GOP strategist, dies at 69

Wading into elected politics, Atwater came in second in an eight-way GOP primary for South Carolina’s top public education post in 2014, forcing fellow contender Molly Spearman — who topped her by less than half a percent — into a runoff.

In that campaign, Atwater was endorsed by former President Bush and his wife, Barbara, who said her “real-life experience” would “serve all stakeholders of South Carolina's education system well. ... Barbara and I endorse and commend her to one and all."

Spearman went on to win the runoff by double digits, was victorious in the general election and was elected to a second term in 2018.

On Tuesday, Spearman told AP she saw Atwater as “a caring and devoted mother, educator and friend” who “loved South Carolina and always gave of herself to make her community, state and nation a better place.”

In 2016, Atwater served as an at-large delegate to the Republican National Convention from South Carolina, initially campaigning for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush ahead of the state’s first-in-the-South presidential primary before ultimately supporting Donald Trump’s candidacy.

On Tuesday, Byars recalled Atwater as "an incredible woman who taught us to never give up and how to always fight for what we believe in."