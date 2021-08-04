Sailor charged in ship fire was Navy SEAL dropout

The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage, the ship was later scrapped. Estimates to replace it ran up to $4 billion.

Officials investigating the ship's damage found three of four fire stations on the ship had evidence of tampering: Fire hoses were disconnected and one was cut.

They also found uncapped bottles containing small amounts of highly flammable liquid near the ignition site, including one that tested positive for a heavy petroleum distillate such as diesel, kerosene or jet fuel, according to the court document.

A day after the bottles were tagged as part of the crime scene, one went missing from the scene. DNA tests were done on tape discarded from the missing bottle, but Mays' DNA was not found on it, according to the court document.

Some sailors on board told investigators they believe they saw Mays go down to the ship's lower vehicle storage area where the fire originated shortly before the blaze erupted.

When told by investigators that he was seen going down there before the fire started, Mays responded that he was being set up, according to the court document.