Safety officials seek answers in deadly Amtrak derailment

Another possibility was a defect in the rail, said railroad safety expert David Clarke, director of the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Tennessee. He noted that regular testing does not always catch such problems.

Speed was not a likely factor because trains on that line have systems that prevent excessive speeds and collisions, which appear to have worked in this case, Clarke said.

The speed limit on that stretch of track is 79 mph, said John Haitt, a former BNSF engineer who who is with the Bremseth law firm based in Minneapolis that provides representation for railroad accident injuries. Haitt, who is on the scene in Montana, said failroad employees he spoke with said there was a soft spot, a low spot on the track in that area.

Two locomotives and two cars at the front of the train reached the switch and continued on the main track, but the remaining eight cars derailed. He said it was unclear whether some of the last cars moved onto the second track.

“Did the switch play some role? It might have been that the front of the train hit the switch and it started fish-tailing and that flipped the back part of the train,” Clarke said.