S&P 500 hits another record, marks 4th weekly gain in a row

Bond yields were moving higher after falling earlier in the week. The yield of the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.57% from 1.53% late Thursday. However, bond yields are down from the highs they hit earlier in the month, when the 10-year note traded at a yield of 1.75%.

“There's sort of a churning with regard to interest rates and in the market itself,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.

The market has seen both high-flying technology stocks and sectors beaten down by the pandemic taking turns leading the way higher over the last few months. That choppiness will likely continue as investors reevaluate their portfolios, Martin said.

Technology stocks were modestly lower. Apple fell 0.3% and Facebook was down 0.7%.

Homebuilder stocks were broadly higher after the Commerce Department said Friday that U.S. home construction rebounded strongly in March to the fastest pace since 2006, as builders recovered from an unusually frigid February. The report also showed that applications for building permits, a good sign of future activity, increased by 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.77 million units. D.R. Horton rose 3.8% and KB Home was up 3.7%.