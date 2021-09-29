S&P 500 clings to a modest gain as other indexes end mixed

Wall Street capped a wobbly day of trading Wednesday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, as technology and communication companies weighed on the market for a second straight day.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after shedding most of a 0.8% gain. The modest gain came a day after the benchmark index posted its worst drop since May. The index is on pace for its first first monthly loss since January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also lost momentum as the day went on, but managed a 0.3% gain, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gave back 0.2% after having been up 0.9% in the early going.

Bond yields stabilized after surging over the past week and weighing on the market, especially technology stocks. The higher yields have forced investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, because it makes them look expensive by comparison.

The broader market has lost ground in September, leaving the S&P 500 down 3.6% for the month with one day left to go. Investors have spent much of the month reviewing a mixed batch of economic data that showed COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant’s impact on consumer spending and the employment market recovery.