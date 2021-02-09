S. Carolina House committee approves ban on most abortions

“According to this bill, the doctor shall ask the woman if he wants to hear the heartbeat. So I guess we'll have to train our doctors in sign language,” said Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.

Democrats said the bill would require an invasive ultrasound to be able to hear a potential heartbeat so early in a pregnancy instead of one on the outside of a woman's belly. To illustrate the point, Bamberg held up a wand used internally as he spoke, but Republicans questioned that argument.

“I can find that nowhere in the bill whatsoever," said Rep. Weston Newton, R-Bluffton. "I want to make sure we are factually considering what was offered as opinion.”

Tuesday's discussion in the committee meeting is likely a preview of the debate that will take place on the House floor later this month.

Some Democratic representatives plan amendments to try to stall passage as long as possible, Republicans will likely try to avoid any changes to the bill which could send it back to the Senate, where it had been tripped up for years prior to 2021.

The full House passed a similar bill 70-31 in 2019.