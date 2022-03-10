Russia's war on Ukraine: Possible war crimes, Russia's economy and the hunt for oil

Mass grave in Mariupol, Ukraine Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave Wednesday on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine. People are struggling to bury their dead because of …

Russia's war on Ukraine sees no hope of winding down. Here's a selection of stories from Thursday that provide a closer look at what's happening.

RUSSIA CONDEMNED: A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime. The latest negotiations made no progress. Click on the link below to read more:

POWERFUL WITNESSES: As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for potential war crimes. Click on the link below to read more:

ECONOMIC PRESSURE: Western sanctions are dealing a severe blow to Russia's economy. The ruble is plunging, foreign businesses are fleeing and sharply higher prices are in the offing. Russia's economy will likely see a deepening of stagnation, but a total collapse is unlikely, several economists say. Click on the link below to read more:

VOLUNTEERS FOR UKRAINE: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has given the smaller nation's embassy in Washington an unexpected role: recruitment center for Americans who want to join the fight. Click on the link below to read more:

OUTREACH FOR OIL: Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis. Click on the link below to read more:

RESPITE FROM WAR: A gentle tune from a violin played by a musician who has been dubbed Ukraine's "cellar violinist" is a lullaby for a child sheltered in the dark basement of an apartment building in the besieged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Click on the link below to read more:

RELIGIOUS DIVIDE: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, leader of Russia’s dominant religious group, has sent his strongest signal yet justifying his country's invasion of Ukraine — describing the conflict as part of a struggle against sin and pressure from liberal foreigners to hold “gay parades.”Click on the link below to read more:

