On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia has unleashed a massive rocket attack that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine.

» A spokesman for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says the senator has been hospitalized after tripping and falling at a hotel.

» The chief executive of one of the nation’s largest railroads is coming to a Senate hearing with an apology and a commitment to send millions of dollars to the village on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border disrupted last month by a fiery derailment.

» Officials have informed members of the House and Senate and their staffs that hackers may have gained access to their sensitive personal data in a breach of a Washington, D.C., health insurance marketplace.

» In sports, Jim Boeheim is out at Syracuse, the Pelicans, Cavaliers and Celtics got wins in the NBA, and the Wild snagged a key win over Winnipeg.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden’s upcoming budget proposal aims to cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade. The president's package is unlikely to pass the House or Senate as proposed.

» The U.S. Justice Department has found Louisville police engaged in discrimination and a pattern of violating constitutional rights, after an investigation prompted by the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

» The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will review the Memphis police department policies on use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during an arrest.

» New details emerged in the kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico. Two of the victims were killed.

» The first meeting of the new board of Walt Disney World’s government hinted at future controversial actions they may take, including prohibiting COVID-19 restrictions at Disney World.

» Tens of thousands of people are marching in Athens and Greek cities to protest the deaths of 57 people and the serious safety deficiencies the country’s worst train disaster exposed.

» U.S. employers posted 10.8 million job openings in January, indicating the American job market continues to run too hot for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.

» From demands for constitutional rights in Islamabad to calls for economic parity in Manila, Paris and Madrid, International Women’s Day demonstrations in cities around the world are highlighting the unfinished work of providing equity for half of the planet’s population.

» Jason Sudeikis talked about the new season of his hit streaming show "Ted Lasson."

» Scientists have identified the oldest-known reference to the Norse god Odin on a gold disc unearthed in western Denmark in 2020.