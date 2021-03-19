Russian man pleads guilty in Nevada to plot to extort Tesla

Charles Carmakal, chief technical officer at cybersecurity firm FireEye, agreed. “You could have potentially done it from thousands of miles away without risking any asset,” he said.

The FBI said the plot was stopped before any damage happened.

Kriuchkov, 27, told a judge in September that he knew the Russian government was aware of his case. But prosecutors and the FBI have not alleged ties to the Kremlin. Kriuchkov is in federal custody at the Washoe County jail in Reno.

His guilty plea to conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer could have gotten him up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But he's expected to face no more than 10 months under terms of his written plea agreement.

He already has been in custody for seven months, since his arrest in August in Los Angeles. Federal authorities said he had been heading to an airport to fly out of the country.

“The swift response of the company and the FBI prevented a major exfiltration of the victim company’s data and stopped the extortion scheme at its inception,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid said in a statement. “This case highlights the importance of companies coming forward to law enforcement, and the positive results when they do so.”