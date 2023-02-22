On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Both houses of Russia's parliament have quickly endorsed President Vladimir Putin’s move to suspend the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States. President Joe Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin made a “big mistake” by suspending that treaty, known as New START.
» Nearly all Federal Reserve policymakers agreed earlier this month to slow the pace of their rate increases to a quarter-point, with only “a few” supporting a larger half-point hike.
» The Supreme Court seems skeptical of a lawsuit trying to hold social media companies responsible for a terrorist attack at a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people.
» Israeli forces stormed into a major Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank for a rare daylight arrest raid, triggering a fierce gun battle that killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded scores of others.
» Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang. The findings suggest the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these monster galaxies.
» The Biden administration says it will generally deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S. southern border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through.
» CNN's Don Lemon returns to work on Wednesday after being off for three days following on-air remarks that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not in "her prime."
» Amazon has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical. The health company runs a membership-based service offers virtual care as well as in-person visits.
» Microsoft is ready to take its new Bing chatbot mainstream — less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails.
A wild elephant held up traffic while grabbing leaves from roadside trees in Thailand, riders at a Florida fair were left hanging upside down after a Ferris wheel malfunctioned, and more of today's top videos.
More than 700 sea lions in protected areas in Peru have died of bird flu.