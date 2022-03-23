Russian Americans gather to help Ukraine

Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian American businesses around the country have been suffering, boycotted and receiving hateful messages. However, those same small business owners are equally committed to helping Ukraine and stand against the war. Business owner Vlada von Shats, the co-owner of Russian Samovar restaurant, speaks movingly about her attempts to support her Ukrainian employees and stand against the war.
