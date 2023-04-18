On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A Russian judge has upheld the detention of jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich. He who was arrested on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on dissent amid the war in Ukraine.

» The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited headquarters of the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

» U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a U.S. diplomatic convoy came under fire in Sudan, where the country's armed forces and a powerful rival have been battling for control since the weekend.

» A major defamation lawsuit against Fox News is set to go to trial, carrying the potential to shed additional light on former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies and reveal more about how the right-leaning network operates.

» An 84-year-old white man in Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.

» Authorities say a 20-year-old woman on her way to a friend’s house in upstate New York was driven to the wrong address and quickly shot to death by the homeowner.

» Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is recommending the city spend what she called a record $1.3 billion next year to get homeless people into housing.

» In sports, The 76ers and Kings jumped out to 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff series, the Stanley Cup Playoffs began with two overtime games, and the Angels struck early to win in Boston.

» Republicans upset with Donald Trump’s indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him. They're trying to embarrass Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his home turf. The House Judiciary Committee's field hearing near Bragg's offices was billed as an examination of the Democrat’s “pro-crime, anti-victim” policies.

» Justice Department officials say two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government.

» Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are ratcheting up pressure on Walt Disney World. They announced on Monday plans to introduce legislation that would end an exemption for Disney parks, allowing the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to inspect Disney rides.

» House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pledging to pass legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling — but only if coupled with a cap on future federal spending.

» French President Emmanuel Macron says that he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. But Macron insisted Monday that it was needed to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages.

» Sudanese are huddling in their homes for a third straight day as the army and a powerful rival force fight in the streets of the capital and other cities for control of the country.

» Defending champion Evans Chebet has won the Boston Marathon again with a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds. Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep.

» SpaceX has called off the first launch attempt of its giant rocket.

» Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

» The final curtain came down Sunday on New York’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” ending Broadway’s longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti.

» Love isn’t patient, love isn’t kind — at least if you ask the fans of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.” Viewers had to wait more than an hour to watch the Season 4 reunion special set to stream live Sunday.

» Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cellphone.