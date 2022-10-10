Russia unleashes attacks in Ukraine; inside the Kevin Spacey trial; weekly religion roundup | Hot off the Wire podcast

Russia has retaliated for a weekend Ukrainian attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets.

Protests continue in Iran after the burial of a 22-year-old woman who died in Iranian police custody.

Texas Democrats are embarking on another October blitz in pursuit of flipping America’s big red state. But Republicans are making an aggressive play to win races along Texas' mostly Hispanic southern border in November's midterms.

New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home.

The international Red Cross and the United Nations want people and governments to do more to beat the heat by getting ready for heat waves like the 38 that have accounted for the deaths of more than 70,000 people worldwide from 2010 to 2019.

The second week of Kevin Spacey's federal trial starts Tuesday in a #MeToo-era case against the actor in New York — but no criminal charges are involved. Stage and screen star Anthony Rapp has sued Spacey, accusing him of assault, battery and intentionally inflecting emotional distress when Rapp was 14.

On this week's AP Religion Roundup, churches offer hope amid hurricane recovery, Pope Francis denounces the risk of nuclear war, and a famed US extreme skier gets traditional Buddhist funeral.