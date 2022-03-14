Russia seeking military aid from China, US official says; Tom Brady's un-retirement; NCAA brackets

Today is Monday, March 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
A severe storm threat is likely for parts of the South as a separate system brings coastal rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
US official: Russia seeking military aid from China
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official said Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine, a request that heightened tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a Monday meeting in Rome between top aides for the U.S. and Chinese governments.
In advance of the talks, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy. “We will not allow that to go forward,” he said. China in turn accused on Monday the U.S. of spreading “disinformation.”
The prospect of China offering Russia financial help is one of several concerns for President Joe Biden. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said that in recent days, Russia had requested support from China, including military equipment, to press forward in its ongoing war with Ukraine.
***
Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.” The news stole the spotlight from the NCAA’s Selection Sunday.
***
***
NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKETS
Here are printable NCAA Tournament brackets:
Men
Women
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Record-setting New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement after 20 NFL seasons.
In 1998, Harvard women become the first 16th-seeded team, men or women, to win an NCAA tournament game by defeating top-seeded Stanford, 71-67…
***