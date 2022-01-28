Russia says it won't start war; Tenn. school board removes 'Maus'; Australian Open finals set

Today is Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Russia says it won't start a war as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat said Friday that Moscow will not start a war but warned that it wouldn't allow the West to trample on its security interests amid fears it is planning to invade Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s leader a day earlier that there is a “distinct possibility” that Russia could take military action against its neighbor in February.

“There won't be a war as far as it depends on the Russian Federation, we don't want a war,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a live interview with Russian radio stations. “But we won't let our interests be rudely trampled on and ignored.”

Tennessee school board removed the graphic novel 'Maus' from curriculum

"Maus," the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the experiences of Holocaust survivors, has been removed from an eighth-grade English language arts curriculum by a Tennessee school board over concerns about "rough, objectionable language" and a drawing of a nude woman.

The McMinn County Board of Education voted 10-0 to remove the book from the curriculum, saying it should be replaced, if possible, with another book without content deemed objectionable.

"Maus" is a graphic novel by comic artist Art Spiegelman that follows his Jewish parents in 1940s Poland from their early experiences of anti-Semitism to their internment in Auschwitz. The novel is intercut with the young author's attempts to coax the story out of his father as an old man. It depicts Jewish people as mice and Nazis as cats.

Medvedev to meet Nadal in Australian Open final; Barty seeks historic win

Daniil Medvedev reeled off the last five games to beat Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated Australian Open semifinal and continue his bid for back-to-back major titles.

The second-seeded Medvedev will play Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday as he continues his bid to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

Nadal is bidding for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title after beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Nadal shares the men’s record at 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

American Danielle Collins will face Australian Ash Barty in the women's final Saturday. Barty is aiming to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open singles title.

TODAY IN HISTORY

In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members

Five years ago, Serena Williams won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a victory over sister Venus in the Australian Open.

