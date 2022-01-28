 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russia says it won't start war; Tenn. school board removes 'Maus'; Australian Open finals set

Today is Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of the northeast coast, including Boston and Atlantic City. New York City and Philadelphia are now under a winter storm warning. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam shows who will see the biggest impacts.

TOP STORIES

Ukraine Tensions

An armed serviceman walks along a trench on the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants on the frontline with Ukrainian government forces near Spartak village in Yasynuvata district of Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. 

Russia says it won't start a war as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat said Friday that Moscow will not start a war but warned that it wouldn't allow the West to trample on its security interests amid fears it is planning to invade Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s leader a day earlier that there is a “distinct possibility” that Russia could take military action against its neighbor in February.

“There won't be a war as far as it depends on the Russian Federation, we don't want a war,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a live interview with Russian radio stations. “But we won't let our interests be rudely trampled on and ignored.”

FX9M8D

FX9M8D Volumes I and II of Maus A Survivor's Tale by Art Spiegelman. Published as a boxed set by Penguin.

Tennessee school board removed the graphic novel 'Maus' from curriculum

"Maus," the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the experiences of Holocaust survivors, has been removed from an eighth-grade English language arts curriculum by a Tennessee school board over concerns about "rough, objectionable language" and a drawing of a nude woman.

The McMinn County Board of Education voted 10-0 to remove the book from the curriculum, saying it should be replaced, if possible, with another book without content deemed objectionable.

"Maus" is a graphic novel by comic artist Art Spiegelman that follows his Jewish parents in 1940s Poland from their early experiences of anti-Semitism to their internment in Auschwitz. The novel is intercut with the young author's attempts to coax the story out of his father as an old man. It depicts Jewish people as mice and Nazis as cats.

Australian Open Tennis

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Matteo Berrettini of Italy in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. 

Medvedev to meet Nadal in Australian Open final; Barty seeks historic win

Daniil Medvedev reeled off the last five games to beat Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated Australian Open semifinal and continue his bid for back-to-back major titles.

The second-seeded Medvedev will play Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday as he continues his bid to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

Nadal is bidding for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title after beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Nadal shares the men’s record at 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

American Danielle Collins will face Australian Ash Barty in the women's final Saturday. Barty is aiming to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open singles title.

Russia says it won't start a war as Ukraine tensions mount

  • By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat said Friday that Moscow will not start a war in Ukraine but warned that it wouldn't allow the West to trample on its security interests, amid fears it is planning to invade its neighbor.

After bitter battles, Senate eyes less toxic court fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a U.S. Senate that was upended by toxic Supreme Court battles during the Trump era, the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s pick has the potential for something else: a return to calmer political normalcy.

A Tennessee school board removed the graphic novel 'Maus,' about the Holocaust, from curriculum due to language and nudity concerns

"Maus," the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the experiences of Holocaust survivors, has been removed from an eighth-grade English l…

As Johnson waits, UK police seek cuts to 'partygate' report

LONDON (AP) — Doubt about the timing and content of a key report into lockdown-breaching parties within the British government deepened Friday when police said they wanted parts of it to remain unpublished until they finish a criminal investigation.

Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd's killing probed the department's training on use of force, a key issue at the heart of charges that the officers violated Floyd's civil rights.

Coast Guard suspends search for migrants off Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard said it suspended its rescue operations at sunset Thursday after announcing earlier that afternoon that it had found four additional bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida.

Here, kitty: Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family.

Nadal reaches Australian Open final, within 1 win of record

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

44-year history on the line for Barty in Australian final

After losing to Ash Barty in the semifinals, Madison Keys decided to give her fellow American Danielle Collins a scouting report ahead of the …

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Beijing Olympics

Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the Yanqing National Sliding Center ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 28

In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, and more events t…

Today in sports history: Jan. 28

Five years ago, Serena Williams won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a victory over sister Venus in the Australian Open. Here's m…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

