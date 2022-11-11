Russia leaves Kherson; judge halts loan forgiveness; Trump faces blame from GOP | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire:
- The Russian Defense Ministry says it has finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.
- A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
- Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on.
Watch Now: Homes collapsing in Florida after Nicole, and more of today's top videos
Homes in Florida are in danger of collapsing into the ocean due to beach erosion elevated by Hurricane Nicole, the U.S. now has a record number of female governors, and more of today's top videos.
Homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, Florida, are in danger of collapsing into the ocean due to beach erosion elevated by Hurricane Nicole on Nov. 10.
The United States has a record number of female governors. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Footage captures the RNLI saving two pilots at sea after their plane crashed in the southern coast of the Channel Island of Jersey. Veuer’s Ch…
Life goes on 180 miles up in low-Earth orbit.
The final results from several key races in the United States have yet to be announced. Counting continues over in Arizona and the state of Ne…
Russia has announced a withdrawal from the capital of the Kherson region of Ukraine, and a retreat across the Dnipro river, which would signal…