special report spotlight

Russia leaves Kherson; judge halts loan forgiveness; Trump faces blame from GOP | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire:

  • The Russian Defense Ministry says it has finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.
  • A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
  • Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on.

Watch Now: Homes collapsing in Florida after Nicole, and more of today's top videos

Homes in Florida are in danger of collapsing into the ocean due to beach erosion elevated by Hurricane Nicole, the U.S. now has a record number of female governors, and more of today's top videos.

Homes on the brink of collapse in Florida due to beach erosion elevated by hurricanes

Homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, Florida, are in danger of collapsing into the ocean due to beach erosion elevated by Hurricane Nicole on Nov. 10.

The U.S. now has a record number of female governors

The United States has a record number of female governors. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

‘Unlikely to survive’ pilots rescued at sea after their plane crashed in the Channel Island

Footage captures the RNLI saving two pilots at sea after their plane crashed in the southern coast of the Channel Island of Jersey. Veuer’s Ch…

Watch the ‘SS Sally Ride’ successfully make contact with the International Space Station

Life goes on 180 miles up in low-Earth orbit.

Counting continues over in Arizona and Nevada, Georgia to hold senate run-off vote

The final results from several key races in the United States have yet to be announced. Counting continues over in Arizona and the state of Ne…

Russia withdraws troops from Kherson region, its only captured Ukrainian capital

Russia has announced a withdrawal from the capital of the Kherson region of Ukraine, and a retreat across the Dnipro river, which would signal…

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

