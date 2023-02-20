Here's a look at trending topics for today, Feb. 20.

Russell Westbrook

From the start of speculation earlier this month that Russell Westbrook might join the Clippers, the potential fit was not obvious.

Yet Westbrook is joining the Clippers anyway, with the guard set to sign after securing a buyout from Utah, where the Lakers traded him, and clearing waivers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter — a move that is years in the making as the Clippers try, yet again, to fill what they view as a lead-ballhandler void by signing a past star who will arrive with questions about his effectiveness to recapture his past form.

One day after the NBA's trade deadline closed Feb. 9, Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' president of basketball operations, laid out criteria for effective guard play, one that included enough of a shooting threat to space out opposing defenses, a decided Westbrook shortcoming.

Read more here:

Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are "spending time together".

The 27-year-old model and the 28-year-old music star have been romantically linked to each other in recent weeks, and a source close to the situation has now confirmed that Kendall "likes him and is having fun".

The insider told PEOPLE: "Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.

"She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

The brunette beauty and the 'Mia' hitmaker were recently spotted together at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where they were joined by Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Read more about it here:

Don Lemon

Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from “CNN This Morning.” Co-host Poppy Harlow told viewers that “Don has the day off.”

Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” A woman, he said, was considered in her prime "in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

Challenged by Harlow, Lemon added: “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are.”

Lemon has since apologized, but he has been widely condemned, including by CNN CEO Chris Licht.

Get more info here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Washington's birthday

Biden/Kyiv