Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

It was there in the early 1980s that Limbaugh really garnered an audience, broadcasting shows dripping with sarcasm and bravado. The stage name was gone. Rush Limbaugh was on the air, and the public figure who would become known to millions essentially was born.

Limbaugh began broadcasting nationally in 1988 from WABC in New York. While his know-it-all commentary quickly gained traction, he was dismayed by his reception in the big city. He thought he would be welcomed by Peter Jennings, Tom Brokaw and Dan Rather.

“I came to New York,” he wrote, “and I immediately became a nothing, a zero.”

Ultimately, Limbaugh moved his radio show to Palm Beach, Florida, where he died. His fourth wife, the former Kathryn Rogers, whom he married in 2010, survives him. He had no children.

Though Limbaugh's message brought spectacular wealth and power, its divisiveness sometimes upended his aims.

Advertisers were wary to back his late-night TV show in the 1990s, ultimately dooming it. And a bid to become an owner of the NFL's St. Louis Rams was derailed by his racist remarks, as was a short-lived stint as an NFL commentator on ESPN.