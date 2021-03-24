Ruling upholds Hawaii limits on carrying guns in public

The Second Amendment allows states “to enact common sense regulations like those we have in Hawaii,” state Attorney General Clare Connors said in statement. The ruling properly upholds the constitutionality of Hawaii's “longstanding law allowing persons to carry firearms openly in public when licensed to do so,” she said.

Hawaii has a “de facto ban” on carrying guns in public, Beck said.

It's not a flat ban because individuals can carry firearms if they have good cause, Neal Katyal, an attorney representing Hawaii, argued before the panel in September.

The ruling comes on the same day the Hawaii attorney general's office issued a report showing that all private citizens who applied for licenses to carry a gun in public in 2020 were denied.

Statewide last year, 123 employees of private security firms applied for and were issued carry licenses and one was denied, according to the report.

Young's applications failed to identify “the urgency or the need” to openly carry a firearm in public, the ruling noted: "Instead, Young relied upon his general desire to carry a firearm for self-defense."

Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain, one of the four dissenting judges, wrote that the majority's finding that the Second Amendment only guarantees the right to keep a firearm for self-defense within one’s home, “is as unprecedented as it is extreme.”

