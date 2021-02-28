 Skip to main content
Ruffalo, Corrin, O’Hara, Boyega and Kaluuya win early Globes
AP

Ruffalo, Corrin, O'Hara, Boyega and Kaluuya win early Globes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Early winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Best actress, television series, drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best animated movie: “Soul”

Best original song: “Io Sì (Seen)”

Best original score, motion picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

