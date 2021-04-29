Rudy Giuliani defiant, a day after FBI raid of home, office

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani sought to discredit the federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine a day after agents raided his home and office.

On his daily talk show on WABC Radio, Giuliani referred to prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which he used to run, as unaccomplished “bullies."

"You’re not going to stop me. And you’re not going to convict me of some phony crime,” Giuliani said.

He then ticked off a list of his own accomplishments as the U.S. attorney in Manhattan in the 1980s, including prosecutions of mob figures and Wall Street fraudsters.

“And what have they done? What have they done? Nothing, except come after me ... at six o’clock in the morning with a piece of nonsense. No wonder they’re jealous,” Giuliani said.

The federal probe is examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.