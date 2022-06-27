Rudy Giuliani accuses a heckler of assault, Kanye West's appearance at the BET awards, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending news for today, June 27:

Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic got his Wimbledon title defense off to a winning start on Monday, but he had to work hard for his 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory against world No. 81 Kwon Soon-hoo.

On the first day of action at Wimbledon, Djokovic opened play under the roof of Centre Court in a bid to win his fourth straight title at SW19 and first grand slam of the year.

The top seed's victory against Kwon was perhaps not as routine as some expected. First, he came from a break down in the opening set, then Kwon leveled the match by taking the second.

Rudy Giuliani

A heckler who clapped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back at a campaign event was arrested, jailed for more than 24 hours and now faces an assault charge.

The episode Sunday at a Staten Island supermarket produced dueling accounts, with Giuliani likening the touch to being hit by a bullet, saying it could have killed him, while the man's lawyers described it as a tap, meant to get the mayor's attention.

Security camera video obtained by the New York Post captured the encounter, which happened as Giuliani was campaigning for his son, Andrew, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Tuesday's primary.

BET Awards: Jack Harlow, Kanye West, and more

The 2022 BET Awards ceremony on Sunday saw plenty of young artists pay their respects to veteran performers, as well as nationwide hot topics like Roe vs. Wade and gun safety.

Returning to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the star-powered show was hosted by “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson, who said the evening was meant to celebrate “Black excellence.” The ceremony kicked off with Lizzo’s electric performance of her summer hit “It’s About Damn Time,” which included the singer’s viral, TikTok-famous choreography.

Angels/Mariners brawl

The Los Angeles Angels' win over the Seattle Mariners in the MLB on Sunday was overshadowed by a mass brawl that broke out between both teams in the second inning.

With the Mariners already feeling aggrieved that an earlier pitch thrown by Andrew Wantz was close to Julio Rodriguez's head, Wantz then hit Jesse Winker on the hip.

That sparked angry scenes as a furious Winker made his way towards the Angels' bench, leading both benches to empty and eventually resulting in eight ejections.

"That probably shouldn't happen in the game, what happened out there today," Seattle manager Scott Servais, one of those ejected, told reporters.

