Royals' race problem widens; House set to vote on virus relief; Arkansas' near-total abortion ban

Today is Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Royals' comments on race raise issues in Commonwealth nations; the U.S. House is on the cusp of handing President Biden his first major triumph; Arkansas' governor signs a near-total abortion ban.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Royals' comments raise race issue in Commonwealth nations

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In countries with historic ties to Britain, allegations by Prince Harry and Meghan that an unnamed member of the royal family had “concerns” over how dark their unborn baby’s skin might be have raised a thorny question: Do those nations really want to be so closely connected to Britain and its royal family anymore?