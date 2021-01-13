Rough road: Playing during pandemic means 'long days' in NBA

Utah guard Donovan Mitchell missed 15 of his 23 shots when the Jazz lost to the Knicks on a recent trip. He didn’t think the fan-less atmosphere was the reason, though it certainly made Madison Square Garden feel far different than the place Mitchell attended growing up not far from the city.

The celebrities in the seats and the memories of the massive events the arena has staged have never been lost, no matter how many games the Knicks have. But the noise now comes from piped-in fan reactions, not Spike Lee leaping out of his seat to do it himself.

“It’s different, seeing the arena like that, empty, nobody there,” Mitchell said. “It’s definitely different ... definitely weird.”

It is also the new normal, at least for now.

The NBA had a list, in most cities anyway, of approved restaurants where visiting teams could go for meals. The new protocols mean all in-restaurant dining is off-limits for at least the next couple of weeks — and, as Portland guard Damian Lillard noted, so is just about everything else.