Ronaldo wants US court to dismiss Vegas rape hush-money case

Ronaldo’s lawyers asked in 2019 for the case to be dismissed. Dorsey said last September she would hold a bench trial to determine whether Mayorga “lacked the mental capacity” to sign a confidentiality arrangement with Ronaldo’s representatives in 2010 and “whether any agreement ... was ever formed between the parties.” No trial date has been set.

Ronaldo’s attorneys now accuse Stovall of “egregious” legal misconduct since filing the case in state court in September 2018. It was moved in 2019 to federal court. They allege Stovall “tainted the truth-finding process” by withholding key information from them and judges.

Christiansen declined to comment for this report, saying the court filing — 196 pages, including 24 exhibits — speaks for itself. Some documents were sealed because of previous court confidentiality rulings.

Court filings accuse Stovall of seeking from an unidentified cyber-hacker stolen records of confidential communications between Ronaldo and his attorneys from the time when the settlement was being negotiated with Mayorga and her previous attorneys in 2010.

Ronaldo’s lawyers question the authenticity of what they term the “Football Leaks” documents and maintain that they may have been altered.