Roman Kent, who urged world to remember the Holocaust, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Roman Kent, who survived the Holocaust and helped make sure the world never forgot its horrors, has died. He was 92.

His daughter told The New York Times her father died Friday at his Manhattan home.

At the time of his death, Kent was the chairman of the American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors and Their Descendants, which documents the lives of survivors and works with educators to teach about the Holocaust.

He also spent time on the board of the Conference of Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which negotiated monetary settlements for survivors. Kent held positions including treasurer and co-chairman of the negotiating committee.

“Roman made himself available for every cause that we put in front of him, tirelessly giving of his time and energy" said Gideon Taylor, president of the Claims Conference, in a statement. “He will be remembered as an unwavering force of good will and an undeniable advocate for the global Jewish community.”