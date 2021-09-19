Rodriguez wears teal, Porter sports black wings at Emmys

NEW YORK (AP) — Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez wore vintage Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back, and Billy Porter worked large wings on his black trouser look Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards.

Coming less than a week after the wild and sometimes wacky fashion of the Met Gala, glamour was back at the Emmys. There were looks of soft pink and yellow, statement minis in bright sequins — and Nicole Byer in a stunning strapless purple gown that was sure to land her a best-dressed spot.

Many, including Kate Winslet and Cecily Strong, went for classic black, the latter with a high slit and low plunge. Black isn't Cedric the Entertainer's style. The evening's host walked the red carpet in color-blocked shades of blue.

Porter worked the poses for the cameras, showing off his wings.

“I AM the fairy godmother. There is a theme going on,” Porter said of his recent turn in “Cinderella.”

O-T Fagbenle, meanwhile, wore a traditional Nigerian look in red with black accents by a Lagos brand, Sofisticat.