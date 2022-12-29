Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever

LOS ANGELES — Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors.

Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 20%.

While Tesla continued to grow its profits, signs of softening demand and heightened competition have investors increasingly worried.

And then there's CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter. Some of Musk's actions since taking over the social media company, including doing away with a content moderation structure created to address hate speech and other problems on the platform, have unnerved Twitter's advertisers and turned off some users.

That's stoked concerns on Wall Street that Twitter is taking too much of the billionaire's attention, and possibly offending loyal Tesla customers.

Musk's acquisition of Twitter opened up a political firestorm and caused Musk and Tesla's brand to deteriorate, leading to a "complete debacle for the stock," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a recent research note.

Musk said he plans to remain Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Despite Musk's focus on Twitter, Tesla's results have been solid this year. The Austin, Texas, company posted year-over-year profit and revenue growth through the first three quarters of 2022, including more than doubling its third-quarter profit from a year earlier.

Still, electric vehicle models from other automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla's dominance of the U.S. EV market. From 2018 through 2020, Tesla had about 80% of the EV market. Its share dropped to 71% in 2021 and continues to decline, according to data from S&P Global Mobility.

In a rare move, Tesla began offering discounts through the end of 2022 on its two top-selling models, a sign demand is slowing for its electric vehicles.

Ives predicts Tesla likely will miss Wall Street's estimates when the company reports its fourth-quarter results, citing higher inventory levels, the recent price cuts and overall production slowdowns in China. He also expects a "softer trajectory for 2023."

"The reality is that after a Cinderella story demand environment since 2018, Tesla is facing some serious macro and company specific EV competitive headwinds into 2023 that are starting to emerge both in the U.S. and China," Ives wrote.

Still, Ives is optimistic that Tesla's long-term prospects remain solid as the global market for electric vehicles grows — and Musk refocuses on Tesla.

"However, any further Musk strategic missteps will be carefully scrutinized by the Street and further weigh on shares," he wrote.

Elon Musk and Twitter: A timeline January 31: Musk begins building up his Twitter stake March 14: Musk's Twitter stake tops 5% March 24: Asking whether Twitter should change March 26: Musk reaches out to Jack Dorsey April 3: Twitter leadership meets to discuss Musk April 4: Surprise! Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder April 5: Musk agrees to join the board April 10: Just kidding. Musk ditches the board April 14: Musk offers to buy Twitter and 'unlock' its potential April 15: The poison pill April 21: Musk lines up $46.5 billion in financing April 25: Twitter agrees to sell itself to Elon Musk April 29: Musk cashes out billions in Tesla stock May 4: With a little help from his billionaire friends May 10: Musk says he would reinstate Trump's account May 6: Musk's lofty goals for Twitter, revealed May 12: A partial hiring freeze and executive departures May 13: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold' May 14: Oops. NDA problems? May 16: Poop emoji May 17: Musk says Twitter deal 'cannot move forward.' Twitter disagrees