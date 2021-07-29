In Robinhood's Wall Street debut, stock swings sharply

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood made its own leap into the stock market Thursday, the one it helped reshape by bringing millions of new investors to Wall Street, and its shares swung sharply in their first day of trading.

Robinhood Markets' stock was at $37.57 in early afternoon trading, down 1.1% from its initial price of $38 set late Wednesday. Perhaps fitting for a company that has upended the investing business, it careened from a gain of 5.9% and a loss of 12.2% in the first hour of trading.

It’s a relatively disappointing opening for the highly anticipated offering, which had already priced at the low end of its expected range. The stock could see continued sharp swings through the day given Robinhood’s unusual move to reserve a big chunk of shares for its own smaller-pocketed customers rather than big professional firms.

At its current price, the company is valued at roughly $31 billion, which puts it on par with companies like Kroger and Old Dominion Freight Line, but its heft on the pop-culture landscape may be even weightier. Robinhood has created plenty of passion, both by users and critics alike.