Robinhood gets $1 billion infusion, signaling cash crunch

Robinhood originally cited "recent market volatility" for its decision to restrict trading in GameStop, AMC, Nokia and other Reddit darlings.

'We had to restrict buying'

Facing a backlash from investors and lawmakers, Robinhood later explained that the market turbulence created financial pressures. That's because whenever investors buy stocks, brokerages like Robinhood must make a deposit first at a clearing house. To protect investors, regulators require brokerages to keep a certain amount of capital on hand.

These cash requirements can go up, sometimes dramatically, during times of market stress and heavy trading.

"To prudently manage the risk and the deposit requirements, we had to restrict buying in these 13 stocks," Vlad Tenev, Robinhood's co-CEO, told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday evening. "We're in a historic situation where there's a lot of activity and a lot of buying concentrated in a relatively small number of symbols that are going viral on social media. We haven't really seen anything like this before."

Robinhood denies hedge fund speculation

Part of the outrage at Robinhood is driven by a sense that the company limited trading in an effort to help big players on Wall Street.