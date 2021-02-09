 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Spano to become music director of Fort Worth Symphony
0 comments
AP

Robert Spano to become music director of Fort Worth Symphony

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Robert Spano will become music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for the 2022-23 season.

The Fort Worth Symphony said Tuesday the conductor will take the title of music director designate this April 1 and music director on Aug. 1, 2022, with a three-year term. He succeeds Miguel Harth-Bedoya, the music director from 2000-20.

Spano, who turns 60 on May 7, had been principal guest conductor since March 2019.

Spano is in his final season as music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, a role he has held since 2001. He was music director of the Brooklyn Philharmonic from 1996-04 and has been music director of the Aspen Music Festival and School since 2011. Spano led the world premiere of Nico Muhly’s “Marnie” at New York’s Metropolitan Opera in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer: Aid delay may lead to slower vaccinations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News