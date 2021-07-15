Robert Shaw, an AP bureau chief in 3 US states, dies

“Dad was at a phone booth calling in his story, and they squirted lighter fluid on his pants and set his pants on fire,” he said.

Hutson said he was a college student working for the local newspaper in Jonesboro, Arkansas, when he first met Robert Shaw in 1968 while covering a tornado that killed more than 30 people.

“In those days, things were primitive. He still had to dictate back to the AP. And it was pretty incredible watching him in action because I’d never seen anybody who could work that fast,” Hutson said.

When Hutson was later hired by the AP, Shaw was one of the staffers who helped guide him.

Shaw was named correspondent in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1973 and in Jackson, Mississippi, two years later. While in Mississippi he covered the 1977 plane crash that killed three members of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

He was promoted to bureau chief in Oklahoma City in 1984. During his time there, he directed coverage of the 1986 shooting at a post office in Edmond, Oklahoma, in which an employee killed 14 coworkers before killing himself.

In 1989, he was named bureau chief in Indianapolis. His staff covered the crash of American Eagle Flight 4184, which killed 68 people in 1994.