Robert Durst testifies he would lie to get out of trouble

In the climactic scene of “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” the New York real estate heir could be heard in a bathroom muttering: "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

Durst, who had just been caught in a lie that implicated him in the killing of his best friend, said he either didn’t say everything he was thinking or didn’t speak loudly enough for the mic to catch it.

“What I did not say out loud or, perhaps I said very softly, is: ‘They’ll all think I killed them all, of course,'” he testified.

Many viewers have interpreted the two sentences, which were edited together by the filmmakers for a dramatic conclusion to the six-part HBO series, as an admission.

Authorities arrested Durst the night before the finale aired in March 2015 because they expected him to flee after the gotcha moment and the impromptu dialog that followed.

Durst testified that he had been planning to kill himself with a gun when FBI agents apprehended him in the lobby of a New Orleans hotel, where he was registered under an alias.