Robert Durst takes stand at his trial, denies killing friend

Durst, who has bladder cancer and several other ailments that he listed from the stand, wore the brown jail attire he's had on in court for the past few weeks of the trial. His attorneys said he's been unable to stand to put on a suit. The judge has denied several requests for delays and a motion for a mistrial because of the health woes.

Durst testified while sitting in a wheelchair, and struggled to hear both the clerk when he was sworn in and DeGuerin as he asked questions, using a tablet that showed a live transcription to help him understand.

Durst also struggled to hear the prosecution's objections and the judge's rulings on them, frequently speaking after he was told to stop.

Durst is charged with killing Berman, who was shot in her home in December of 2000. His attorneys have said he found the body, panicked and fled.

He was arrested in 2015 on the eve of the airing of the final episode of “The Jinx," in which he made several seemingly damning statements about the killing.

His trial finally began in early 2020, but the coronavirus forced a pause of more than a year before it resumed in May.

