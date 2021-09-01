Robert Durst defense rests; testimony ends in murder case

Durst denied killing Berman or his wife, who has been legally declared dead. He's never been charged with a crime related to her disappearance. He stuck to his story that Black was killed during the struggle for the gun.

Durst, who had long denied being in LA at the time of Berman's death, testified that he found her dead in her home.

He admitted for the first time that he lied for decades about sending an anonymous note to police directing them to Berman's lifeless body. He said he had feared he would be accused in the killing if he was known to have been in her home at the time.

He acknowledged that it seemed hard to believe the killer had not written the letter.

“I have difficulty believing it myself,” he testified. “It’s very difficult to believe, to accept, that I wrote the letter and did not kill Susan Berman.”

He explained that the seemingly damning climactic scene in “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” was not a confession.

After being caught by filmmakers in a lie about the cadaver letter, Durst went in a bathroom where he muttered to himself on a live microphone, “Killed them all of course.”