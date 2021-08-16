Robert Durst admits 'cadaver' note made him appear guilty

When he returned to the house, the front door was open and the note was gone. He said he may have left the door open after entering.

He found Berman lying on her back on a bedroom floor.

“I did a double take when I saw Susan,” he said. “I put my hand over her face ... to see if she was breathing, to see if I felt breath. It felt cold. Then I grabbed her by her arms ... her head just hung down. I could see that her hair was in some kind of liquid."

He initially thought she was injured from a fall, but eventually concluded someone killed her.

He tried calling 911 from her home, but the battery in her cordless phone was dead. He decided to leave the house after hearing neighbors walking by and thinking he would be suspected if he was found inside with the body.

Durst said he stopped at a pay phone near Sunset Boulevard and dialed 911. He didn't want to provide his name to the dispatcher and considered providing a phony name. But he concluded his distinct voice would eventually be recognized on the recording, so he hung up.

“I decided that instead of calling 911 I would send police a letter telling them that Susan was dead in her house,” Durst said.