Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr, others react to Oscar nominations

“We are up in the mountains at Lake Arrowhead expecting a snowstorm this morning. This was especially a great day to wake up (early) ... There's kind of a moment when you see your movie appear that you were hoping for it but there it is, and you can't believe it, and its an incredibly satisfying rewarding thing that you hope that everybody on the team got up also to experience. This is the first time I have directed a feature so any kind of acknowledgment is really a wonderful honor… (Late screenwriter) Audrey Wells wrote a story knowing she would not live to see this movie, she put her heart and soul into this to communicate a message that was perfect for the world at this time … I am still amazed that I was given the opportunity to direct it.” — Glen Keane, director of “Over the Moon,” nominated for best animated feature, in an interview.