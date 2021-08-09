'River Dave' grateful for help after fire ravaged his home

Lidstone, who is currently staying with friends, said he tried to go back to the site to collect some things, but was told he had to go to police first.

“The main thing I wanted out of the whole thing was my Bible," he said. “Hopefully, Canterbury police took it home. ... I had the keys to camp and the camp’s just ashes. So I have the keys to God’s heart, and that’s all I got."

The woodlot Lidstone called home was just a few miles away from Interstate 93, north of the capital city of Concord. But it was hidden by the trees; it’s on 73 acres that have been used for timber harvests. The property has been owned by the same family since 1963. There are no plans at this time to develop it.

Lidstone had said a prior owner gave his word years ago that he could live there, but had nothing in writing. He later disputed that he was even on the property.

“It looks to me like now I may never set foot on that piece of land again," he said. Still, he wants to be able to prove he was right. He wants to get a surveyor on the property. Another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.