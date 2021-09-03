Rising numbers of Ecuadorians hurt by pandemic head to US

The sudden leap in migration led Mexico to end the visa-free option. As of Saturday, Ecuadorians will once again need a visa. Mexican officials said the requirement is “a provisional measure that will help ensure that Ecuadorians do not fall prey to human trafficking networks."

Murillo said the election of President Joe Biden increased hope among would-be migrants because they perceived he would be friendlier than his predecessor, Donald Trump. False rumors spread about U.S. authorities allowing migrants to cross the border, the attorney said.

Gloria Chavez, chief of the Border Patrol’s El Paso sector, has said Ecuadorians are not subject to pandemic powers that allow the government to expel migrants at the border on the grounds it prevents spread of the coronavirus.

The agency started noticing the surge in Ecuadorians last year, she said.

“We started seeing an increase slowly in every week after we started seeing more Ecuadorians come into our area. And that’s how we started noticing that there was a trend,” Chavez said in May.

Carlos López, Muquinche's husband, was a cobbler who lost his job at the end of 2019 as political unrest roiled Ecuador. In search of better opportunities, he went north.