Rikki Olds, 25
Rikki Olds, 25

  • Updated
Supermarket Shooting Victims

This 2013 photo provided by Robert Olds shows Rikki Olds, left, taking a selfie with her uncle Robert. 

A front-end manager at King Soopers, Olds aspired to work her way up the ranks at the store, her family said.

“She was 25 years old, just kind of starting life, bubbly and energetic and charismatic,” her uncle Robert Olds said.

He said he still remembers the preschool-age niece who would tag along with him and his sons to baseball tournaments and ask to go to McDonald’s afterward.

“We are devastated,” Robert Olds said. He added that the family had heard from one of her friends that she had been trying to lock the store doors after the shooting began in the parking lot.

Her grandmother choked up on the phone as she described the young woman she played a large role in raising.

“She was just a very kind and loving, bubbly person who lit up the room when she walked in,” said Jeanette Olds, 71, of Lafayette, Colorado.

Breaking News