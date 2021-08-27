RFK's son favors parole for father's assassin Sirhan Sirhan

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The youngest son of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy spoke Friday in favor of paroling his father's assassin at a hearing in which prosecutors declined to attend to argue he should be kept behind bars.

Douglas Kennedy, who was a toddler when his father was gunned down in 1968, said he was moved to tears by Sirhan Sirhan's remorse and should be released if he's found to not be a threat to others.

“I’m overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr. Sirhan face to face," he said. "I think I’ve lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love.”

Sirhan, who was in a blue prison uniform with a paper towel folded like a handkerchief and tucked into his pocket, smiled as Kennedy spoke.

Sirhan Sirhan, 77, told members of the California Parole Board at this 16th bid for freedom that he had learned to control his anger and was committed to living peacefully.

“I would never put myself in jeopardy again,” he said. “You have my pledge. I will always look to safety and peace and non-violence.”