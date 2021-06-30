Revised vote count shows Adams ahead in NYC mayoral primary

Under the system, voters could rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

Since no candidate was the first choice of more than 50% of voters, a computer on Tuesday tabulated ballots in a series of rounds that worked like instant run-offs.

In each round, the candidate in last place is eliminated. Votes cast for that person are then redistributed to the surviving candidates, based on whoever voters put next on their ranking list. That process repeats until only two candidates are left.

Adams’ lead shrank significantly in Wednesday's figures because he didn't do nearly as well as Garcia among voters whose first choices were Wiley or 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, the other top candidates.

Garcia and Yang campaigned together, and she was the top alternative pick among his supporters. A little more than half of Wiley’s backers went to Garcia as an alternate choice, while only 20% supported Adams.

In all, more than 117,000 voters didn’t rank either Adams or Garcia anywhere on their ballots. That’s 14% of the votes counted so far.

Versions of the ranked choice system have been used in U.S. cities including San Francisco and Minneapolis for years and in statewide races in Maine.